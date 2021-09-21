Search for driver involved in hit and run with pedestrian
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run with a pedestrian. According to DPS, the hit and run happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 near the 9200 block of West US 290. That is near Ledgestone Terrace in Travis County. The driver drifted onto the shoulder and struck a pedestrian, causing serious bodily injury.www.fox7austin.com
