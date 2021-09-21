CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On300 QB Justyn Martin decommits from California Golden Bears

By Jeremy Crabtree
Two days after returning from an official visit to Ole Miss, On300 quarterback Justyn Martin has decommitted from the California Golden Bears.

Martin, the No. 223 player in the On300 and the 15th ranked quarterback in the country, said in a social media post that he was backing away from his commitment. He originally pledged to the Bears on Jan. 18, less than a month after Cal offered him a scholarship.

“After talking with my supporting staff and careful consideration, I have officially decided to decommit from the University of California-Berkeley,” the four-star prospect said. “Thank you, coach (Justin) Wilcox and coach (Bill) Musgrave, for giving me an opportunity to play for your program. Thank you to the entire staff and fan base for welcoming me and showing me love.”

Martin further explained to On3 why he backed away from his commitment.

“I just felt like this was best for me,” Martin said. “I get to experience recruiting for myself and I get to fully evaluate schools. I will take an extensive look at each program and go from there.”

Justyn Martin a top target for Ole Miss

Ole Miss has been trending heavily with Justyn Martin. That’s especially true after he was blown away by his official visit to Oxford. The Rebels initially offered Martin a scholarship on June 4.

“I got to experience what SEC football is all about,” Martin said after returning from the Ole Miss visit this past weekend. “I loved every second of it.”

Justyn Martin’s connection with the Rebels started when he attended the Steve Clarkson quarterback retreat in late May. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Heisman Trophy candidate Matt Corral were both at the camp.

Having a Heisman candidate at the position you play certainly is a big selling point for the Rebels. Martin said he loves how Ole Miss tailors the offense around Corral’s talents. He believes the Rebel coaches would do the same thing for him.

UCLA after Martin, too

UCLA is also making a big push, along with Ole Miss. The Bruins offered Martin a scholarship on June 14. Martin is scheduled to officially visit UCLA on Oct. 23. UCLA currently does not have a quarterback committed in the 2022 class.

Before his commitment, Martin was previously offered by Arizona State, Colorado, FAU, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State and USC. Ohio State was also showing some interest at one point.

#Ucla Football#Sec Football#California Golden Bears#American Football#Ole Miss#Oxford#Rebels#Sec#Heisman#Ohio State
