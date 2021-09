Tim Peel was one of the most experienced referees in the NHL when a live mic cost him his job back in March of this year. In a now infamous incident, Peel could be heard saying "There wasn't much, but I wanted to get a f–king penalty against Nashville early in the —," before his live mic was cut off again. The incident, which took place in a game between Nashville and Detroit, essentially exposed game management by NHL referees, something many had long suspected but that no one seemed to want to admit. For the first time since losing his job, Peel has spoken about that day.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO