CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Leaked Apple Training Videos Show How the iPhone-Maker Undermines Third-Party Repair

slashdot.org
 8 days ago

It's not just hawking their own wares. I once ready this article about somebody whose iPhone was adversely affected by an iOS update. Turned out the guy had had the phone repaired by a 3rd party workshop by installing a fingerprint sensor scavenged from a broken phone. The the sensor then stopped working because Apple issued an update where they tightened security measures, detected the key in the sensor did not match the one in the phone and disabled the sensor. However, if Apple did not do this and the ph.

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
abc10up.com

Certain cell phones won’t work after 2022

Wireless phones have become a way of life for most Americans. But phones that require older technology to function may have outlived their usefulness. Marquette County Central Dispatch Department is reminding the community that the end of 3G wireless connection is rapidly approaching. Wireless carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022. Older style 3G models of Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs, etc. are going to start falling off networks sooner than later.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Ios
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s iPhone 13 gets unboxed (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone 13 range of smartphones will go on sale this Friday. There will be four models in the range, the 13 and 13 Mini and the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and they come with the new iOS 15 software. The unboxing video below from Marques Brownlee...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
designboom.com

apple debuts new products, including video portrait mode for iPhones

Apple’s third 2021 keynote event took place yesterday, seeing the tech giant unveil several new products including the iPhone 13, the new generation iPad, the iPad mini and the apple watch series 7. unfortunately, the AirPods 3 were missing, but it gives us hope they will be launched in the upcoming fall event.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
gizmochina.com

Apple iPhone 13 Pro case shows significant enlargement of camera module

A silicon case has revealed that the iPhone 13 Pro easily has the largest camera module any iPhone has ever had. This makes sense considering that the iPhone model features significantly improved camera performance this year. Fitting the iPhone 13 Pro case on an iPhone 12 Pro gives us an...
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Leaked Hands-On Video Shows Of Google’s Upcoming Pixel 6 Pro

Google has released renders of their upcoming Pixel 6 smartphones, but renders don’t always match what we see in real life. If you are curious as to what the Pixel 6 might look like in real life, then you might be interested to learn that a video shared by someone on Discord and then posted by @thisistechtoday has shown off the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro in an unofficially hands-on video.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

How to install Apple iOS 15 on your iPhone

You don’t need the latest iPhone to enjoy the latest features of iOS 15. As of right now, you can update your current iPhone and iPad to the latest version of the software. All iPhones, going back as far 2015 are eligible for the upgrade, and it won’t cost you a thing.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Latest 5G budget phone from Samsung has a 120Hz screen and 5,000mAh cell but lacks 3.5mm port

Galaxy M52 5G landing page is now live on Samsung's Polish and German websites. Per the pages, the phone features a 6.7-inches Super AMOLED Plus screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is fueled by an octa-core chip, which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G. The SoC is mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. The virtual RAM feature is also available.
NFL
DIY Photography

Apple wants to help you pick the right iPhone camera with this video

There’s been a lot of hype about the camera in the latest crop of iPhones from Apple. And it seems that it’s been somewhat justified. At least, certainly more justified than past iPhone releases, that have turned out to not be quite as good as most of their Android contemporaries. The new iPhones look to have seen some decent camera upgrades.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Apple Shares Guided Video Tour of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

Apple today published a seven minute video positioned as a tour of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, with the walkthrough coinciding with the pre-orders that are now live. Filmed at the Tower Theater Apple Store in Los Angeles, the tour highlights the four available sizes, camera technology like Cinematic Mode and improved low-light performance, the Ceramic Shield display and IP68 water resistance, battery life, ProMotion Display, and more.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How Apple’s Photographic Styles Work on iPhone

With the arrival of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, Apple is introducing a new Camera app feature called “Photographic Styles.” This effectively allows you to make edits in real-time, but it’s more than simply tweaking a few parameters. More Than Just a Filter. Photographic Styles integrate directly into...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple video focuses on the differences between iPhone 13 models

Deciding to buy the new iPhone is one thing, but choosing the particular model to buy is another challenge altogether. All of the different sizes, colors, storage options, features, and prices may have left your mind in a muddle as you try to work out which of the many permutations is best for you.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

How to take a screenshot with the Apple iPhone 13

(Pocket-lint) - Prior to the iPhone X that arrived in 2017, taking a screenshot on iPhone had been the same for generations of the device. You'd simply press the power and home button together briefly, and just like that, a screenshot was taken and saved in your gallery. This is still the case for iPhones with the Touch ID home button.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy