Akron, OH

Buck Britton Previews Bowie's Championship Series against Akron

 8 days ago

Buck Britton joined Inside Access with Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman to preview the beginning of their Double-A Northeast Championship Series against Akron. Britton also spoke about Patrick Dorian, Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson and others.

