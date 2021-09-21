Buck Britton Previews Bowie's Championship Series against Akron

The Big Bad Morning Show welcomed Pro Football Focus Senior Analyst Steve Palazzolo to the show on Thursday to discuss the Ravens recent win against the Chiefs and how some big performances on the offensive side of the ball helped them shock one of the league's best teams. Ed, Rob, Jeremy, and Steve start things off talking about Hollywood Brown's great start to the season and how he's seemingly turning into a spark plug for an offense that's normally known for running the ball. Speaking of running the ball, Steve was also impressed by Alejandro Villanueva's bounce back performance at left tackle, and how the O-line as a whole fared much better against Kansas City compared to the Raiders. Steve also touches on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive woes, what could be wrong with Josh Allen and the Bills offense, and what he expects from some of the big matchups ahead as Week 3 looms.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO