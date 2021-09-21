CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Dawgs Top Panthers

By mindencourier
themindencourier.com
 8 days ago

Minden traveled to Hershey and overwhelmed the Panthers 62-7 on September 17. The Whippets (2-2) play at Kearney Catholic (4-0) on September 24. The rout was on early as Minden scored four touchdowns over a three and a half minute period in the first quarter and, four minutes later, got a fifth TD to lead 35-0. Carter Harsin started the scoring onslaught with a one-yard run at 8:05, then at 7:50 Colby Teel ran a fumble in from 17 yards out. Next, Harsin found Seth Hauserman for a 20-yard pass connection at 6:48 and at 5:37 Rylan Holsten blasted in from the three. Finally, at 1:29, Holsten got another TD on a two-yard run. Jose Ciprian was good on all five conversion kicks.

