Dawgs Top Panthers

Minden traveled to Hershey and overwhelmed the Panthers 62-7 on September 17. The Whippets (2-2) play at Kearney Catholic (4-0) on September 24. The rout was on early as Minden scored four touchdowns over a three and a half minute period in the first quarter and, four minutes later, got a fifth TD to lead 35-0. Carter Harsin started the scoring onslaught with a one-yard run at 8:05, then at 7:50 Colby Teel ran a fumble in from 17 yards out. Next, Harsin found Seth Hauserman for a 20-yard pass connection at 6:48 and at 5:37 Rylan Holsten blasted in from the three. Finally, at 1:29, Holsten got another TD on a two-yard run. Jose Ciprian was good on all five conversion kicks.