CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears is back on IG and she's showing off her 'bad guy' moves

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago

Six days after deactivating her Instagram account, Britney’s back y’all! The recently engaged singer “couldn’t stay away from the gram too long” reactivating her account Monday sharing 3 new posts, only two hours apart #YayForNewBritneyContent.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Glows As She Drives Her Mercedes-Benz With Fiancé Sam Asghari — Photos

Britney Spears was grinning as she took Sam Asghari for a spin around Los Angeles on Sept. 17! The couple got engaged just a week ago. Britney Spears, 39, looked over the moon as she took a drive with fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, in Los Angeles! The Femme Fatale singer sat in the drivers seat as the pair went for a ride in her white Mercedes-Benz sudan on Friday, Sept. 17. Britney was glowing as she smiled and appeared to laugh in the photos, keeping her face partially hidden behind a hair of black sunglasses. Sam proudly sat next to the blonde beauty, appearing to be in conversation with his leading lady.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Birmingham Star

Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram account

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): Singer Britney Spears, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, has deactivated her Instagram account. The 39-year-old pop star on Monday had fans buzzing on social media after her Instagram page was mysteriously taken down, but a source close to her told People magazine that she "is taking a break, as many celebrities do."The source added, "It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it. She is in a great place, legally and personally."Spears tweeted after deactivating her account on the photo-sharing application, "Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon."Indeed, the singer's move to deactivate her Instagram comes amid her recent engagement to her fitness-instructor-model boyfriend and legal wins in her ongoing conservatorship case.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Nick Lachey talks Britney Spears engagement, conservatorship wins: ‘I’m thrilled’

Nick Lachey is voicing his support for fellow teen pop sensation Britney Spears as she fights to regain control of her life. "For all of us who knew Britney … we all remember that little girl who started out on this journey," the 98 Degrees singer, 47, told Page Six in an exclusive interview while promoting his role as a judge on Fox’s new reality singing competition series, "Alter Ego."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Guy#Long Hair#Ig#Instagram A#Hawaiian#Ngl
NBC Washington

Britney Spears' Fiancé Responds to Octavia Spencer's Comment That Singer Should Get a Prenup

Octavia Spencer may have managed to steal the spotlight from one very famous bride-to-be. The Oscar winner reacted to Britney Spears’ announcement on Instagram that the singer and Sam Asghari are getting married — with a warning that has raised eyebrows. The post itself has generated nearly 3 million likes, but Spencer’s advice is what has people talking.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Madonna says she phoned Britney Spears this week to ‘check in on her’

Madonna has revealed that she recently called Britney Spears to “check in on her”.During a red carpet interview on Thursday night (23 September) for the New York City premiere of her new documentary, Madame X, Madonna said she was “just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage. Or her pending marriage.”She told Entertainment Tonight: “I love her.”Earlier this month, Spears announced her engagement to model and actor Sam Asghari, who she has been dating since 2016.Following the news, actor Octavia Spencer jokingly advised Spears to get a prenup before marrying Asghari. She later said sorry, and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Returns To Instagram To Admit She ‘Still Can’t Believe’ She’s Engaged

The ‘Oops… I Did It Again’ singer took to the photo-sharing app to post a pair of selfies and rave about her engagement to Sam Asghari. She’s back! Britney Spears, 39, made her return to Instagram on Monday September 20 to gush over her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27. The “Toxic” singer shared a pair of selfies (one black-and-white, and one in-color) that she took in Palm Springs during a weekend trip a little over a week after getting engaged to Sam.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Octavia Spencer Apologizes to Britney Spears & Sam Asghari for Prenup Quip: 'Let's Show Them Love'

Octavia Spencer is showing Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari some love after she made a prenup joke on Instagram after they got engaged. When the superstar couple announced their engagement on Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress commented on Spears' celebratory post, "make him sign a prenup." But on Wednesday (Sept. 15), the Hidden Figures star shared a sweet photo of the dolled-up couple on her own Instagram as her way of extending an olive branch.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Why Does Britney Spears’s Dad Suddenly Want Her Free?

Four weeks after Britney Spears’s father vehemently opposed being immediately removed or suspended, Jamie Spears made a stunning heel turn on Tuesday when he asked the court to terminate the conservatorship over his 39-year-old daughter entirely. He said in the court papers filed on September 7 that while the conservatorship has helped his daughter through a “major life crisis,” helped rehabilitate her career, and put her finances in order that now, because Britney herself has pleaded with the court to “let her have her life back,” he is requesting that Judge Brenda Penny end the conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Madonna Says She’s ‘Really Proud’ of Britney Spears, Spoke With Her Following Sam Asghari Engagement News

Friendly check-in! Madonna revealed that she celebrated Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s exciting engagement news shortly after it made headlines. During the New York premiere of her documentary film Madame X on Thursday, September 23, Madonna, 63, shared that she was “just checking in on [Britney], and congratulating her on her pending marriage” when they recently spoke.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad's Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by...
RELATIONSHIPS
Audacy

Audacy

35K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy