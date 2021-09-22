CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Iran's president slams US in first speech to UN as leader

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1marl4_0c3TYzPX00

Iran's new president slammed U.S. sanctions imposed on his nation as a mechanism of war, using his first U.N address since his swearing-in to forcefully call out Washington's policies in the region and the growing political schism within America.

President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday delivered a far more critical and blunt take on American foreign policy than his moderate predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, had done in previous speeches to the U.N. General Assembly. Raisi, who was sworn in last month after an election , is a conservative cleric and former judiciary chief seen as close to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

His speech espoused Iran’s Islamic political identity and where the Shiite-led nation sees its place in the world, despite crushing U.S. sanctions that have hurt its economy and ordinary Iranians.

“Sanctions are the U.S.’ new way of war with the nations of the world,” Raisi said, adding that such economic punishment during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic amounts to “crimes against humanity.”

U.S. sanctions, while allowing for humanitarian aid, have made international purchases of medicine and equipment much more difficult. Iran has endured multiple waves of the coronavirus , with nearly 118,000 deaths recorded — the highest in the region.

In taking aim at the United States, Raisi also referenced the shocking Jan. 6th insurrection on Capitol Hill by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, and the horrific scenes at Kabul airport last month as desperate Afghans plunged to their deaths after clinging to a U.S. aircraft evacuating people.

“From the Capitol to Kabul, one clear message was sent to the world: the U.S.’ hegemonic system has no credibility, whether inside or outside the country,” Raisi said.

The Iranian president said “the project of imposing Westernized identity” had failed, and added erroneously that “today, the U.S. does not get to exit Iraq and Afghanistan but is expelled.”

The U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan amid a hasty and chaotic airlift of more than 100,000 Afghans and foreigners, and has largely withdrawn from Iraq. Iran shares long borders with Afghanistan to its east and Iraq to its west, where Shiite militias are powerful.

The perseverance of nations, he said, is stronger than the power of superpowers. In a dig at the political slogans used by Trump and his successor President Joe Biden, Raisi said: “Today, the world doesn’t care about “America First” or “America is Back.”

Speaking remotely via video from Tehran, Raisi wore a black turban on his head that identifies him in the Shiite tradition as a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. He praised Iran’s Islamic Revolution of 1979 as the fulfilment of “religious democracy” and linked the growth of “indigenous terrorism in the West” to a decline in spirituality.

Despite the criticism aimed at Washington, Raisi appeared not to rule out a return to the negotiating table for the nuclear accord, saying Iran considers talks useful if their ultimate outcome is the lifting of all sanctions. Still, he stated: “We don’t trust the promises made by the U.S. government.”

A senior U.S. State Department official said Washington had taken note of Raisi’s speech but was looking to Iran for actions, rather than rhetoric.

In that context, the official said the U.S. also noted an Iranian foreign ministry statement earlier Tuesday that said Iran is willing to return to the indirect nuclear talks in Vienna in the coming weeks.

“We continue to believe that we need to re-engage in the Vienna context as soon as possible,” said the official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

Tensions peaked last year between the U.S. and Iran after the Trump administration’s assassination of powerful field commander, Qassim Soleimani, and a top Iraqi Shiite militia leader by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq. Raisi mentioned the men in his speech, saying they helped fight Sunni extremists of the Islamic State Group from “becoming neighbors of Europe”.

Biden has made clear he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran that Trump withdrew the U.S. from, but indirect talks between Washington and Tehran in Vienna have stalled as tensions in the Persian Gulf persist. The Biden administration and allies like Israel and Gulf Arab states also want to see Iran’s missile development and support for regional militias addressed.

“The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon,” Biden said in his own U.N. speech, delivered in person earlier Tuesday.

When asked about Iran, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One that “the door remains open to diplomacy” and that U.S. negotiators believe the best path forward is to pursue talks, but she had no update on when the parties might meet again.

Raisi insisted that atomic weapons have no place in Iran’s defense doctrine and deterrence policy.

———

Associated Press writers Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran; Darlene Superville in Washington and Matthew Lee in New York contributed to this report.

———

Dubai-based Associated Press journalist Aya Batrawy covers the Gulf and wider Middle East. Follow her on Twitter at http://twitter.com/ayaelb

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden didn’t stay long at the UN General Assembly. Republicans are delighted

When President Biden stepped up to the lectern at the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly this week, his administration was reeling from what critics have described as a pair of grievous self-inflicted foreign policy wounds. The first, most obvious wound was caused by his decision to pull the United States out of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan; the second by his decision to join the UK in embarking on a new Indo-Pacific-focused alliance and nuclear submarine technology sharing deal with Australia.Biden bet his 2020 run for president of the United States on the contrast between Donald Trump’s dictator-friendly brand of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action.In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security.“Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” he said. “Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning.”After four inconclusive elections in two years,...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'

The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed to the testimony Tuesday by Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as evidence that President Joe Biden had been untruthful when, in a television interview last month, he suggested the military had not urged him to keep troops in Afghanistan.Milley refused to...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Muhammad
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
mediaite.com

‘All Red Lines Have Been Crossed’: Israeli Prime Minister Gives Dire Warning About Iran’s Nuclear Program in UN Speech

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Monday that “all red lines have been crossed” with Iran and its nuclear weapons program. “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” said Bennett in his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly as Israeli’s prime minister. “Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision

In their first public testimony since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, top Pentagon leaders will face sharp questions in Congress about the chaotic pullout and the Taliban s rapid takeover of the country.Republicans in particular have intensified their attacks on President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 30, saying it left the U.S. more vulnerable to terrorism. They are demanding more details on the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American service members in the final days of the withdrawal.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley chairman of...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Nuclear Weapon#Crimes Against Humanity#American#The U N General Assembly#Islamic#Shiite#Iranians#Afghans#America First#U S State Department#Iraqi#Sunni#The Islamic State Group#Gulf Arab#U N#White House
Cleveland Jewish News

Bennett to call for action, not words, against Iran in UN speech

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in New York Sunday, a day before his scheduled speech at the U.N. General Assembly. It is always helpful for an Israeli leader to travel abroad on the tailwind of good news. Although there was a military incident overnight Saturday in which four Hamas terrorists were killed and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, in a pre-recorded video address to the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, demanded that Israel return to its pre-1967 borders or face consequences, Bennett still landed in the U.S. with at least two feathers in his cap.
WORLD
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Fox News

'The Five' on Biden's border crisis, UN speech

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Geraldo Rivera, Sean Duffy, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City. This is THE FIVE.
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Joe Biden Declares “New Era Of Relentless Diplomacy” In First Speech As President To UN: “Bombs and Bullets Cannot Defend Against Covid-19”

Joe Biden declared a “new era of relentless diplomacy” in his first speech as president to the UN General Assembly, as he tried to show that the U.S. was turning the page on what he called an “era of relentless war” and focusing on international crises like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. The major cable and broadcast networks covered the speech in New York, with a number of commentators noting the differences between Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who at time took a more transactional view of longtime U.S. alliances. “As we close this era of relentless war, we are...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says US is closing era of ‘relentless war’ in speech to UN

Joe Biden believes the US is closing a period of “relentless war” and opening one of “relentless diplomacy” after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. During a speech at the UN General Assembly, the president also suggested nations should look for new ways to “renew and defend democracy”. “We’ve ended...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

404K+
Followers
103K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy