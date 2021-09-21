CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: 'True Raiders' a fun read about true treasure hunt

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Hame_0c3TYgsy00

“True Raiders” by Brad Ricca (St. Martin’s Press)

For fans of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” there’s something just as exciting as seeing Indiana Jones swashbuckling his way through the jungles in search of treasure. That thing is hearing Dr. Henry Jones describe the history behind the Ark of the Covenant, and what makes it such a sought-after archeological find.

That history is what makes Brad Ricca’s “True Raiders” such a fun read, even if it lacks the cinematic payoff of a Stephen Spielberg's film.

“True Raiders” recounts the little-known story of a 1909 expedition to find the Ark of the Covenant that according to Old Testament stories held pieces of the Ten Commandments.

Monty Parker, a British nobleman, leads a secret mission to find the Ark after a Finnish poet and surveyor claims to have discovered a secret code in the Bible that reveals its location. The mission winds through tunnels beneath the Holy Land and features a motley cast of characters that includes an American socialite, a renowned cricket player and a Franciscan priest.

It’s not a spoiler to say that the expedition was ultimately unsuccessful since otherwise we’d be reading about a museum exhibition of its discovery. But Ricca manages to keep readers hooked with this true story that reads like a novel. It leaves readers wondering just how close the explorers get to finding this long-lost piece of history and just how far they’re willing to go to search for it.

Comments / 0

Related
GotGame

Review | Life is Strange: True Colors

Move over Inside Out, you’re not the only masterful manifestation of our emotions in town. The Life is Strange franchise continues to grow, and thanks to Deck Nine Games, we get the latest entry with Life is Strange: True Colors. After making a prequel story with Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Deck Nine really gets a chance to spread their wings with an all new original story, further showing that the beloved series remains in capable hands. While this is a narrative heavy title, we’ll do our best to avoid spoilers.
TV SERIES
noisypixel.net

Eastward Review – A True Adventure

In gaming, I always love the feeling of experiencing a true adventure that stands out over anything else. In the moments of playing, you are so immersed in the narrative and gameplay that time seems to just fly by. Developer Pixpil has captured my imagination in their adventure Eastward as they provide a genuinely standout gaming experience.
VIDEO GAMES
worldofreel.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Trailer Leaks Online …

This looks glorious. A dash of “Punch Drunk Love” mixed in with the character mosaic of “Boogie Nights.”. This is obviously an inferior quality screen-shot video of the the teaser for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, but goddamit if you don’t feel that cinematic energy and vibe coming through your screen.
MOVIES
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Star Wars Visions Review

Offering nine short stories from some of the hottest anime studios at this time, Star Wars Visions manages to be a showcase of gorgeous animation hampered by a lot of same-yness or downright boring storytelling.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Treasure Hunt#True Story#Covenant#British#Finnish#American#Franciscan
Variety

QCode, Vertigo Entertainment Team on ‘The Burned Photo’ Horror Podcast, Based on a Reddit Thread

Podcast and media studio QCode teamed with Vertigo Entertainment, the production company behind the “It” movies, for horror podcast series “The Burned Photo.” The thriller, created by author Nicole Exposito and based on the Reddit /nosleep subreddit, stars Charmaine Bingwa (“The Good Fight”) and Katherine McNamara (“The Flash”). It will premiere Sept. 30 on all major podcast platforms, with the first three episodes available immediately and exclusively to QCode Plus subscribers ($2.99/month) on Apple Podcasts. New episodes will be released every Thursday. Listen to the trailer at this link. “The Burned Photo” follows two strangers (Bingwa and McNamara) who uncover a generational...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

The Walking Dead S11E6 Review: ‘On the Inside’ Offers a True Horror Episode

This review contains spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 6, “On the Inside.”. The final season of The Walking Dead is rounding into form with its third consecutive episode that I’d rate as good or better. While my favorite Walking Dead memories usually relate to the somber character moments, this week’s episode, “On the Inside,” is memorable for its great pacing and commitment to make a true horror episode — which arrives just in time for Halloween.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Variety

‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ Documentary Explores Making of Tim Curry’s Monster Clown

Before there was the popular two-part horror film franchise “It,” a 1990 mini-series featuring Tim Curry as the child-eating clown Pennywise scared the bejesus out of a generation of television watchers. “Pennywise: The Story of It,” offers up a behind-the-scenes look at the making of that earlier adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, which has achieve cult classic status over subsequent decades. The documentary will receive its world premiere on Oct. 15 at The Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia. The film, which is co-directed by John Campopiano (“Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary”; “Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Ashland Come Clean To Victoria

The Y&R spoilers preview for September 27 – October 1, 2021, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) had a secret but he couldn’t keep it and now he has to confess. The walls have closed in and the truth has to come out. Better Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) hear it from him instead of someone else – especially someone like Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).
TV SERIES
Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Did Matt Amodio Tease a Loss in Next Episode After Reaching 30 Wins?

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Matt Amodio keeps making history on the iconic game show. But how long can his winning streak last?. Last night, Amodio won his 30th straight game and added $70,400 to his $1.1 million total. He’s only two games away from tying James Holzhauer for the second-highest number of consecutive wins. Though, he’s a long way behind the “Jeopardy!” legend in terms of earnings. Holzhauer raked in more than $2.4 million in 32 games.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC News

ABC News

404K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy