Why did Bryan Danielson join AEW? 'It looks like a lot of fun'

By Lou Di Pietro, Moose Maggie
WFAN Sports Radio
 8 days ago

AEW’s Bryan Danielson joined WFAN’s Moose & Maggie Tuesday to talk about why he went All Elite, his match with Kenny Omega in Queens on Wednesday, and his jump from WWE.

Vince Mcmahon
Darby Allin
Ashe
Kenny Omega
WFAN Sports Radio

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

