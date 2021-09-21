CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Awesome Montana Grizzly Yell Night Pep Rally is Back

By Denny Bedard
 9 days ago
Make it a Get Fired Up Friday Night, Montana Grizzly football fans. The excitement, fun and energy are back this year at the Yell Night Pep Rally. As part of UM Homecoming activities this week, and with the forecast calling for a mostly sunny day with a high of 76 leading to a mild, pleasant evening, plan on attending the annual Yell Night Pep Rally on the University of Montana Oval. Activities get under way at 8:00 p.m. this Friday, September 24, in front of Main Hall.The event is free and open to the public.

