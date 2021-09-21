The Awesome Montana Grizzly Yell Night Pep Rally is Back

Golf in the Ballpark was so much fun at Ogren Park last year that they brought it back earlier this summer. It's a pretty awesome way to hit some golf balls and have some fun in a different type of golf setting than a regular course. You hit from an area up on the concourse and direct your shots down onto the baseball field. If you know a golfer, when the threat of colder weather starts creeping in, you'll always hear something like, "I just need to get out one more time before it really turns bad." It sounds like the folks with the Missoula PaddleHeads are taking the same approach as they've announced that Paddle Beach Golf Club is back for this weekend only.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO