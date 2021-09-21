Eccentric and hard to hit, Usyk a tricky opponent for Joshua

Now all that’s left to do is fight. Both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk weighed in today in England on the eve of their heavyweight title bout tomorrow. Needless to say, both men made weight – which is an easy thing to do, as there’s no weight limit in the heavyweight division. All you pretty much have to be is over two hundred pounds, a relatively easy task for a professional athlete over six feet tall. Still, an official weigh in is necessary for the records of a professional fight. And Joshua-Usyk is a professional fight of high order.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO