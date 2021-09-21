CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Police discover human remains at landfill in Lewiston

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating the discovery of human remains on Tuesday at a landfill in Lewiston.

Lewiston and State Police detectives were at the scene on River Road and were conducting interviews.

Officials from the state medical examiner’s office assisted in the collection of the remains alongside members of the state police evidence response team. An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.

The call to police was made shortly before 9 a.m. Police do not believe there’s any ongoing threat to the public.

