UHPOG, Week 2: Alton Robinson gets the job done

By John Fraley
Field Gulls
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot remotely sorry to have gone there, because the tune worms itself into your ear with the same indefatigability that Robinson harnesses to worm his way into the backfield. Certain things did not go right for the Seahawks in Week 2’s clash with the Titans; certain star players for Seattle did not show up on the stat sheet in ways that would’ve helped; the defensive and offensive efforts were uneven and maddening, and not in the video game way, either. All those unfortunate events coincided but Robinson was one of the few things that went right. He’s the UHPOG.

