All seven ENHYPEN members wear hanbok to celebrate Chuseok with their fans in recent live broadcast

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENHYPEN communicated with their fans from all around the world to celebrate the Chuseok holiday. On September 20, the ENHYPEN members held a live broadcast titled "Happy Chuseok" on their V Live channel. Here, all seven members appeared in the livestream wearing matching hanbok (Korean traditional wear). The members greeted the fans and said, "Because it's Chuseok, we came out wearing hanbok", "We like the hanbok because they're so pretty", and "I think everyone suits the hanbok well", creating a harmonious atmosphere from the beginning.

