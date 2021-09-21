CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TON Swap DEX continues rapid growth, long-term farming program introduced

CoinTelegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroxus, one of the leading developers of the FreeTON network, has announced that they have made key updates to TON Swap, the FreeTON-powered DEX. The most significant changes are centered around the platform’s farming offerings, which were given expanded parameters on Sept. 3 in conjunction with the sustained growth and increase in liquidity the platform has experienced.

cointelegraph.com

invezz.com

Civic Technologies and Solrise Finance introduce first on-chain DEX on Solana

Permissioned DEX sets a precedent for stricter regulation within the DeFi ecosystem. Solrise DEX Pro will receive support and liquidity from Alameda Research. DEX will let institutional investors remain in permission environment and benefit from on-chain liquidity. Leading digital identity solution innovator Civic Technologies and Solrise Finance, a decentralized investment...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Nokia Continues to Show an Impressive Long-Term Base Pattern

One caller during Monday's Mad Money Lightning Round segment asked about one big contributor to the mobile telephony industry -- Nokia (NOK) . "I'm warming up to Nokia. It's come down a lot and we're almost there," was Jim Cramer's response. Let's check out some charts and indicators. In our...
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

3 Pandemic-Fueled Commerce Trends Poised to Yield Long-Term Growth for Businesses

This story was originally published on CO— by U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was written by Barbara Thau. The pandemic thrust industries from retail and restaurants to fitness and food into hyper-innovation mode, unwittingly yielding new and improved ways to sell their goods and services — from text-based commerce to online marketplace platforms — that are poised to drive business long after the crisis has (hopefully) passed.
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | CloudLogix, Openbravo, Manhattan Associates, JDA Software

2020-2025 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Manhattan Associates, JDA Software Group, Kewill, Demand Management Inc., Infor, Oracle Corporation, Dell Boomi, Anaplan, CloudLogix, E2open, Openbravo, SAP SE, HighJump, Accenture, Descartes Systems Group, Kinaxis, Logility, TECSYS & GT Nexus.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Growth Stocks That Look Like Long-Term Winners

Peloton has doubled revenue four years in a row. DraftKings gained entry to two new markets in the last month. Both have excellent long-term prospects if they can endure near-term challenges. Picking stocks for the long-term is a rewarding and wining proposition. The key in that statement is long-term. Consider...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Air Cargo Demand Remains High, Capacity Lags

Global demand rose 7.7 percent compared to August 2019, with growth remaining strong compared to the long-term average of 4.7 percent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

Gold sponsor Cudos with a keynote at CryptoAM Blockchain & DeFi summit

(September 29, 2021 — United Kingdom) Following the success of Crypto AM’s third anniversary, Cudos will be attending the Crypto AM Blockchain and DeFi Summit on Sept. 29 and 30 in the heart of London. The event will host some of the brightest crypto minds in the industry to converse,...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Soldex recognized as hottest new DEX on Solana for H2 2021

Soldex continues to be recognized by the crypto thought leaders and the Solana community as one of the hottest newcomers to the Solana ecosystem in the second half of 2021. Crypto research agency organization Gems Radar has selected the top projects on Solana across decentralized exchanges (DEXs), launchpads, nonfungible token (NFT) collections, NFT marketplaces and gaming and we are proud to announce that Soldex was the exclusive selection for DEXs on Solana, demonstrating how the team has extended the earlier leadership of this key vertical with Solana’s native token SOLX token, building the mission’s critical infrastructure to help Solana become the layer-one platform of choice.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Polkadot Web3 wallet Talisman closes $2.35M seed funding round

Talisman, a Polkadot Web3 wallet platform, has raised $2.35 million from early backers including Hypersphere Ventures, Koji Capital and Advanced Blockchain AG as well as several anonymous Flex Dapps investors. According to an announcement issued on Wednesday, with the funding round closed, Talisman is looking to launch a wallet extension...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

