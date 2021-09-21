TON Swap DEX continues rapid growth, long-term farming program introduced

Since its founding in 1984, CenterPoint Properties has distinguished itself as a force in the industrial real estate industry. Long before the e-commerce boom, the company has built its reputation on its development and investment expertise in coastal and inland port markets, streamlining and bringing value to supply chains for more than 35 years. The firm’s forward-thinking approach has also led to significant growth from the South Bronx to L.A., laying the foundation for commercial speed and agility. With regional offices across the nation, one of CenterPoint’s recent growth markets has been in the major port markets on the West Coast, where they’ve recognized the need to develop facilities that can accommodate fast turnaround and proximity to key access corridors.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO