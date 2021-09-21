Food Bites: LR Rooftop Bar Reopening, Oktoberfest Season, and More

A lobster shop in Greenwich, a plant-based eatery in Pleasantville, and an American restaurant in Mount Kisco make the month delicious. William Mike Harden, the Coast Guard captain and licensed lobster fisherman behind four LobsterCraft food trucks, has opened three brick-and-mortar locations, including one in Greenwich (107 Greenwich Ave; 203.900.1555; lobstercraft.com). The others are in Norwalk and Fairfield. Harden, who has a lobster boat in Groton, sets his line of deep-water lobster traps east of Montauk in the Atlantic Ocean for fresh meat to fill six lobster roll offerings (e.g, the LBLT, filled with lobster, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and topped with garlic aioli; Surf N Turf, with marinated flank streak and garlic aioli; and the Heat Wave, with serrano-and-habanero-pepper-infused butter). Also on the menu: lobster versions of tacos, sliders, mac ’n’ cheese, grilled cheese, pot pie, and bisque.

