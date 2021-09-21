Bradden J. Paulich
FULTON – Bradden J. “Brad” Paulich, age 81 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Brad was a Navy Veteran who proudly served for four years as a Ham Radio Operator. He retired after over 40 years of service Nestle Co. Brad enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the casino with Sylvia. Brad enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.oswegocountytoday.com
