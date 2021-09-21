Geico Turns to Rivkin Radler to Lodge Suit Alleging $5.7 Million in Fraudulent Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Nasco Petroleum sued the California Natural Resources Agency and Director David Sabazian Tuesday in California Central District Court over an order that it suspend operation of injection wells located in the Los Angeles Downtown Oil Well Field and pay civil penalties of $1.4 million. The suit, brought by Casso & Sparks, alleges that the defendants have exceeded their authority and engaged in an unconstitutional taking of Nasco’s rights in the oil and gas producing wells. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-07733, Nasco Petroleum, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company v. Shabazian, Director of the State Of California Natural Resources Agency et al.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO