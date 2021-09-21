CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geico Turns to Rivkin Radler to Lodge Suit Alleging $5.7 Million in Fraudulent Claims

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRivkin Radler filed a civil RICO lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Geico. The suit targets Advanced Spine and Outpatient Surgery Center and other defendants for allegedly filing over $5.7 million in fraudulent claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-17220, Government Employees Insurance Company et al v. Atlantic Spine Center, L.L.C. et al.

