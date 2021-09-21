Golden Knights’ Lehner Can Have Career Season in 2021-22

Fan-favorite Marc-André Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks this past summer in a move that left several Vegas Golden Knights fans confused and angry. I’m not going to lie, I was also one of those fans. Fleury had just had one of the best seasons of his career, won his first Vezina Trophy, and had cemented himself even further into Golden Knights lore. Alas, the NHL is a business, and it was his $7 million cap hit that would be the detractor that would ship him out of Sin City.