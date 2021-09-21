Crazy Gringa Closing up Shop

Ever since they started delivering plants out of a bright blue pickup truck last year, Andy Robledo and his dog Gerald have become a welcome sight for anyone who loves greenery. The pair will be taking a break from their usual delivery schedule to sell some plants at Time Out Market Chicago, and as usual, the proceeds will benefit a pair of local nonprofits: One Tail at a Time and the Chicago Greater Food Depository. Plus, representatives from One Tail at a Time will be sharing information about pet adoption and fostering, and the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive $10 that can be spent at any kitchen or bar in the Market.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO