Crazy Gringa Closing up Shop
In a post on Facebook this morning, Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce announced that the end of this Farmer’s Market season would mark the end of CGHS. This gives you just three more weeks to make an in-person purchase. The sauce you’ve loved at restaurants like Over Easy, Leadbelly, Twisted Fork, and Tiny House is currentrly available to purchase online. Visit https://www.crazygringahotsauce.com/ before this spicy salsa goes up in smoke. The Reader begrudgingly wishes you an excellent retirement, and thanks you for your years of saucy service to the community!thereader.com
