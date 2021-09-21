CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Physics & Astronomy Lecture: A New Era in Solar Observations

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoos Bay, OR – Southwestern Oregon Community College announces the start of the 2021-22 Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series welcoming Dr. Holly Gilbert, Director of the National Center for Atmospheric Research High Altitude Observatory. In her talk “A New Era in Solar Observations” Dr. Gilbert will discuss some of the current solar and heliospheric observations (both space-based and ground-based) and the scientific implications thereof. Join us for this fascinating subject on October 6, 2021, at 6:30 pm via Livestream at https://livestream.com/swocc/physicsandastronomy2021-22.

