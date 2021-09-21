CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

The Three Most-Dominant NCAA Male Swimmers Of Recent Years

By Jonathan Edwards
SwimInfo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Three Most-Dominant NCAA Male Swimmers Of Recent Years. The last 10 years in NCAA swimming have changed the sport tremendously. In the last decade, there have been a plethora of athletes who have made their mark individually on the sport. This article will focus on males, specifically. When thinking about NCAA dominance, names like Dean Farris, Townley Haas, and Joseph Schooling may come to mind. While all of these swimmers have set either individual or relay NCAA records, there are several swimmers whose achievements enter them further into this discussion. Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, and Shaine Casas are arguably three of the most dominant swimmers in recent history.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
SwimInfo

USA Swimming Awards: Caeleb Dressel is Athlete of the Year; Amy Hoppenrath Honored for Officiating

USA Swimming, the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, recently awarded Caeleb Dressel the title of 2021 Athlete of the Year, while Amy Hoppenrath was awarded the annual Pettigrew Award for Officials. These awards were given out at the inaugural USA Swimming Annual Business Meeting, which took place September 23-25.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
thespun.com

Watch: Hilarious Play In The Cincinnati vs. Indiana Game

It has not been a good first half so far for the eighth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats, who are on the road today against the Indiana Hoosiers. In fact, one of the few memorable moments for the Bearcats was a hilarious viral highlight from offensive lineman John Williams, which came on a negative play.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Washington Post

George Mason placed on one-year probation for NCAA violations

The NCAA placed George Mason University’s athletic department on probation for one year, issued a $5,000 fine and reduced its scholarships in men’s volleyball for multiple financial aid violations and other infractions. Between 2016 and 2020, the NCAA said, George Mason improperly provided scholarships on 27 occasions to 18 athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

NCAA Set To Pass 1-Year Expansion of Scholarships for Football

Among college football circles, it was thought something needed to be done by the NCAA for the 2022 scholarship situation. If you remember, all players who participated in the 2020 season were granted an extra year of eligibility. Programs were allowed to go over the 25-scholarship limit for this, the 2021 season, but it was expected that limit would return for 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Knapton lands on Top 30 NCAA Woman of the Year list

(Lincoln) -- Six-time Nebraska diving All-American Abigail Knapton has been named one of 30 NCAA Woman of the Year finalists. Knapton was voted Nebraska’s Best Female Athlete award winner in 2020-21. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Townley Haas
Person
Ryan Lochte
Person
Caeleb Dressel
hoopfeed.com

NCAA penalizes Georgia Tech with a fine and three years probation

The NCAA released a report on “involving rules violations within Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball program that occurred from the 2016-17 academic year through February 2019.” The decision on violations came from the organization’s Division I Committee on Infractions (COI). The violations occurred during the tenure of former head coach MaChelle...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmaland.com

ISU's Williams named to NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30

(Ames) -- Iowa State University softball player Sami Williams has been selected to the Top 30 for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The award, established in 1991, recognizes graduating female college athletes who distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. Williams concluded a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wustl.edu

Jose Named Top 30 Honoree for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Indianapolis, Ind., September 23, 2021 – Washington University in St. Louis recent graduate Eka Jose has been selected as one of the Top 30 honorees for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, the Woman of the Year Selection Committee announced Thursday. In total, there were 535 school nominees,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bizjournals

Here are the top 20 NCAA multimedia deals this year (Gallery)

At least five universities will get more than $10 million this year for their multimedia rights. Multimedia rights holders work to monetize athletic departments, selling everything from scoreboard advertisements to commercials on postgame shows hosted by coaches. In 2017, the Business Journal took a deep dive into the business of multimedia rights.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Ncaa Championships#The University Of Florida#Texas A M University#All American#Sec#Semuede
sujuiceonline.com

Most Recent Picks Of The 2022 NCAA Basketball Recruiting Class

NBA fans are still waiting to see what this year’s rookie class has to offer. The recent NBA Draft saw a number of top talents come in from college and the G League and some of them have put in impressive Summer League campaigns. However, the business doesn’t actually start until October.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SwimInfo

Mark Schubert Steps Down as Head Coach at Mission Viejo Nadadores

Mark Schubert Steps Down as Head Coach at Mission Viejo Nadadores. Mark Schubert has been through the drill nearly a dozen times, perhaps more than any coach in swimming history. When an Olympic cycle culminates, there’s a rest and a re-evaluation before committing to the next four years. There’s a regrouping to assess what the priorities are and where a coach of Schubert’s pedigree wants to be when the next Olympics convene.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
SwimInfo

SW Biweekly – Extraordinary Tokyo: The Final Word On The Incredible Summer Games – On Sale Now!

Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read our final words on the much-anticipated and long delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Summer Games. Also featured is the newly announced 2021-22 National Team Roster by USA Swimming; Bethany Galat announces retirement from swimming; Matt Sates wins 11 events at the South African Short Course Championships; Bobby Finke earns distinction as best breakout performer of Tokyo 2020 for his 800 and 1500 freestyles; The non-Olympians turning heads in ISL Season 3; Former ISL executives claim the league has its share of unpaid bills; WADA to review the status of marijuana as a banned substance; Texas swimmer Carson Foster signs deal with Mizuno Swim; Katie Ledecky joins University of Florida as volunteer assistant coach, to train for 2024 in Gainesville; The shock value that Ahmed Hafnaoui and Lydia Jacoby brought to Tokyo; Colin Kennedy named Age Group Coach of the Year at ASCA Swim Clinic; Duncan Scott remains consistently excellent; The difference between college and high school swimming.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
SwimInfo

Swim Poll of the Week: Which Team Will Win the ISL Final?

This is the Swim Poll of the Week for Friday, September 24, 2021, sponsored by Strechcordz Swim Training Products. In our last poll, we wanted to know: What team is most likely to win the ISL final in January?. So far during the 2021 ISL regular season, conducted entirely in...
SWIMMING & SURFING
NCAA.com

The 25 most exciting wrestlers to watch in the 2021-22 NCAA wrestling season

The biggest stars perform best when the lights shine the brightest, and with the return of fans to arenas all over the country, the spotlight will certainly be on the nation's top college wrestlers this year. But who puts on the biggest show? Which wrestlers compete in a way that makes them must-watch performers every time they step on the mat? Here is a list of 25 of the most entertaining, skilled and flashy competitors on the NCAA wrestling scene this season. While this list is subjective and not based entirely on tournament finishes, all 10 champs from 2021 made the list because, let's be honest, elite wrestling is exciting. These are the wrestlers you won't want to miss this upcoming season.
COMBAT SPORTS
Tri-County Times

Fenton swimmers post three impressive victories at quad meet

The hits keep on coming for the Fenton varsity girls swimming and diving team.  The Tigers have hardly started their season and are already breaking all sorts of pool and school records.  The Tigers continued that trend with victories against Brighton (99-86), Grand Blanc (99-87) and Midland Dow (101-85) in...
FENTON, MI
SwimInfo

Katie Ledecky Embraces Challenges to Come in Her New Gator Chapter

Katie Ledecky Embraces Challenges to Come in Her New Gator Chapter. As Katie Ledecky fought to hold off Ariarne Titmus for Olympic gold in the 800 freestyle, her second individual gold of the Tokyo Games and her third-straight win in that event at an Olympics, the question dawned that this might be Ledecky’s final run at gold at the sport’s highest level. Ledecky is 24, and by the time the 2024 Olympics roll around, she will be 27, considered old for an elite distance swimmer. She was already the oldest swimmer in the 400 free final in Tokyo and among the oldest in her other events. So we wondered.
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy