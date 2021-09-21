How did the Pro Dawgs do in Week Two?
As of the end of August, Washington had more players in the National Football League than any other team in the Pac-12 Conference. That's quite an achievement considering where the program was just ten years ago. And with Arizona's Budda Baker becoming one of the league's highest-paid safeties by signing a four-year, $59 million contract last year to stick around with the Cardinals, these Pro Dawgs are making a difference in the NFL.247sports.com
