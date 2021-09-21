Jeannie Sur

Have you noticed the weather is changing? The days and nights seem cooler as the month of September moves on. The seasons are transitioning this month. Summer is coming to an end and fall officially begins on Wednesday September 22 at 1:21 pm in the Northern Hemisphere. This is called the autumn equinox. On this date the sun rises due east and sets due west. The day and night are about equal. From now on for the next three months the sun rises earlier and sets earlier as the sun sets farther south each day. The days will be shorter and the nights longer.

