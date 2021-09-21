CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIRGIN RIVER Renewed for 5th and 6th Seasons at Netflix

By Jessica Fisher
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe romantic drama series Virgin River has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season at Netflix. Deadline reports that the announcement comes from the streamer, stating, “The large, 20-episode order, typically reserved for the streamer’s biggest hits, follows strong performances of both Season 2 in later 2020-early 2021 and Season 3 this past summer.”

