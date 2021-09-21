Walgreens announces $970 million investment in company that helps hospitals with specialty pharmacy services

This post was written by Amber Skrtic, PharmD, CSP, AAHIVP, Parkview Health. Imagine having severe headaches that last from hours to days, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound. These headaches, known as migraines, often happen 15 or more days each month to many chronic migraine sufferers. Knowing this, would you be able to go to work, play with your kids or go out with friends? Unfortunately, many people suffering from the recurrence of these debilitating headaches tend to miss out on daily activities, making their normal routine a challenge and significantly impacting their quality of life.

