Walgreens announces $970 million investment in company that helps hospitals with specialty pharmacy services

By LISA SCHENCKER
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to invest $970 million in a company that helps hospitals and health systems with specialty pharmacy services, Walgreens announced Tuesday. The investment in Massachusetts-based Shields Health Solutions will give Walgreens a 71% ownership stake in Shields, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future. Walgreens made a minority investment in Shields in 2019.

