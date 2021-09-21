CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Riley game week four press conference: Live thread

By Joey Helmer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. — For the second time in the first three weeks, the Sooners put together far from their best exhibition. They did, however, fend off the Nebraska Cornhuskers 23-16 to move to 3-0. "Heck of a win," said head coach Lincoln Riley. "Really good football game. I want to commend Nebraska. Their quarterback played really well and was pretty efficient. They got us on a couple of good plays...It was just a hard-fought game, and you knew it would be coming into this. I mean you knew it would be. There is a lot of pride in these two programs. These programs have won a lot of games and championships. To bring this game back, I think everyone sensed how special this would be, and I think both teams rose to the occasion and gave us a great college football game.

