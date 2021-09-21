Extended Application Deadline for American Rescue Plan Act Funding for Small Businesses
#BRIDGEPORT, CT – City of Bridgeport announces that the deadline to submit American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant applications in response to the request for proposals (RFP) from small businesseshas been extended to September 30, 2021. City representatives will be onsite hosting a workshop at the BRBC’s Business Expo tomorrow from 12:30pm-1pm for any small business owner that has questions about the application.www.doingitlocal.com
