Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 11.19

By Jerome Heath
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second Worlds-focused patch is here, two weeks before the highly anticipated League of Legends tournament kicks off in Reykjavik, Iceland. This time around, a series of buffs and nerfs that are specifically catered to pro play are coming to the game, along with a Worlds Clash and some special Worlds-themed loot. Fizz, Renekton, and Ryze are just a few champions set to receive balance changes leading up to Worlds 2021.

