[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Cedella Marley (CEO of the Bob Marley Group of companies) currently in her seventh year as Global Ambassador for the Jamaica Women’s Football Programme, is now expanding her advocacy and commitment to the women’s game. Her new Football is Freedom Initiative (FIF) will provide tools and resources for the development and growth of women’s football throughout the Caribbean and Latin America as well as diaspora communities in the United States.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO