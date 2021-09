The Philadelphia Flyers had a rough year last season in the realigned MassMutual East Division, finishing sixth out of eight. They had high hopes after their 2019-20 season where they finished sixth in the entire league. A successful season would entail not only returning to the postseason, but doing some damage once in and pushing on to at least the second round. It’s not a lot to ask to qualify for the playoffs, but getting to that point is a start and shows the team is moving in the right direction after last season.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO