ColourPop Beverly Hills Fresh Kiss Lip Crème
Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Beverly Hills Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a darker, peachy coral with strong,w arm undertones and a cream finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation with a smooth, lightweight texture that was velvety, smooth, and easy to spread across my lips. There was a little bit of product that accumulated in my deeper lip lines, which was noticeable after two hours of wear. It lasted well for three and a half hours and was lightly moisturizing while worn.www.temptalia.com
Comments / 0