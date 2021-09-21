CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ColourPop Beverly Hills Fresh Kiss Lip Crème

Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Beverly Hills Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a darker, peachy coral with strong,w arm undertones and a cream finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation with a smooth, lightweight texture that was velvety, smooth, and easy to spread across my lips. There was a little bit of product that accumulated in my deeper lip lines, which was noticeable after two hours of wear. It lasted well for three and a half hours and was lightly moisturizing while worn.

The Best Water-Based Mascaras For Lash Extensions & Sensitive Eyes

On the quest for sky-high lashes, many people will eventually turn to lash extensions. Whether you get them for special events only or regularly, extensions require making slight adjustments to the rest of your beauty routine. Most notably, you'll find your go-to mascara needs to be replaced with a water-based formula, according to Tirzah Shirai, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based BlinkBar lash extension salon. The best water-based mascaras are oil-free so that they don't break down lash extensions or irritate your eyes. "Water-based mascaras are oil-free and have a neutral pH, which is what makes this type of mascara safe for eyelash extensions," Shirai tells Elite Daily, adding that they're also more likely to contain fewer chemicals than oil-based mascaras, making them gentler for people with sensitive eyes.
Huda Beauty Luna N.Y.M.P.H. Glaze Skin Glowing Perfector Review & Swatches

Huda Beauty Luna N.Y.M.P.H. Glaze Skin Glowing Perfector ($35.00 for 0.31 oz.) is a light-medium gold with moderate, warm undertones and a luminous, lightly dewy sheen. It had medium, buildable color coverage that was more inclined to sheer out as the creamy consistency spread out across my skin. The texture...
Clinique Red Hot Pop Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Clinique Red Hot Pop Lip Colour + Primer Lipstick ($19.50 for 0.13 oz.) is a bright, medium red with neutral-to-warm undertones and a cream finish. It had nearly opaque color coverage that applied well to my lips with even color that softened my lip lines, so it was quite flattering to wear.
ColourPop x Hocus Pocus Witching Hour Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Witching Hour 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.36 oz.) is a new, limited edition eyeshadow palette that included five shimmery shades and seven matte shades. Most shades were semi-opaque to fully opaque, but the formula on the shimmers made them best applied with a fingertip or a dampened brush. The mattes seemed a little thinner than recent releases, but they were fairly blendable and long-wearing.
Sephora My Boyfriend's Jeans, T-Rex, Flirting Game, Love Affair Contour Eye Pencils Reviews & Swatches (2021)

Sephora My Boyfriend’s Jeans (29) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a rich, cobalt blue with strong, cool undertones with a subtle, pearl shimmer throughout. The texture was smooth, creamy without being too wet, so it had more of a velvety glide that made it comfortable to use on the lash line. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation that stayed on well for nine and a half hours and was still fairly visible after 12 hours of wear.
Lancome Creme de Marron & Perfect Fig L'Absolu Rouge Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Lancome Crème de Marron (254) L’Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick ($32.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a light, peachy brown with moderate, warm undertones and a soft, luminous sheen. It had semi-opaque pigmentation that was buildable to mostly opaque coverage with a second layer. The texture felt smooth, lightly creamy, and thinner...
Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse Mega Palette Review & Swatches

Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse Mega Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette ($48.00 for 0.43 oz.) is a new, limited edition color story inspired by three of the brand’s lipgloss shades. The palette contained six mattes and six shimmers, and while there weren’t any spectacular shades, the shimmers were consistently worse than the mattes and were the reason the palette scored so low.
ColourPop Forever Bewitching Super Shock Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Looking for something similar or to see what you have in your stash? Here are some of the top dupes for this product!. We have not reviewed this shade yet, which is when dupes will be added—check...
Sephora Berry Sweet (58) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Berry Sweet (58) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a muted, medium red with warmer undertones and a satin finish. It had medium color coverage in a single layer, which I was able to build up to mostly opaque coverage by using shorter, more overlapping strokes.
Sephora Stone (51) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Stone (51) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a deep, grayish-taupe with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable color coverage that adhered evenly to the lash line and moved fluidly over the skin without tugging. The texture was smooth, lightly creamy but had more of a velvety glide, which helped it deposit even color while not being overly wet and getting into fine lines. It lasted well for nine and a half hours and had about 70% still around after 12 hours of wear.
ColourPop Fur Black as Black Pressed Powder Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Looking for something similar or to see what you have in your stash? Here are some of the top dupes for this product!. We have not reviewed this shade yet, which is when dupes will be added—check...
Rose Inc Heliotrope Blush Divine Clean Dewy Cream Blush

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Rose Inc Heliotrope Blush Divine Clean Dewy Cream Blush ($18.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a soft, pinky-peach with warm undertones and a natural sheen with faint pearl throughout. The texture was tackier to the touch, though it applied well over bare skin and on top of foundation without lifting up base products, and it was smooth, almost velvety despite being a true cream-based formula.
Sephora Sunshine (63) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Sunshine (63) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a bright, yellowy gold with strong, warm undertones and a sparkling finish. It had semi-opaque color payoff that was buildable to full coverage with a second layer.
Sephora Peacock Blue, Waterfall, Berry Sweet, Golden Hour, Sunshine Contour Eye Pencils Reviews & Swatches (2021)

Sephora Peacock Blue (50) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)Sephora Peacock Blue (50) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a bright, medium blue with subtle, cool undertones and a metallic sheen. It had nearly opaque color coverage in one stroke, which could be built up to full coverage with a second layer or just doing shorter, more overlapping strokes during the initial application process.
Sephora Peacock Blue (50) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Peacock Blue (50) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a bright, medium blue with subtle, cool undertones and a metallic sheen. It had nearly opaque color coverage in one stroke, which could be built up to full coverage with a second layer or just doing shorter, more overlapping strokes during the initial application process.
Tom Ford Cherry Blaze Shade & Illuminate Blush Duo Review & Swatches

Tom Ford Beauty Cherry Blaze Shade and Illuminate Blush Duo ($90.00 for 0.22 oz.) includes two more matte blush hues: an orange-peach and deeper pink-coral. Both shades hare more medium, buildable pigmentation that applied and blended out well with eight to nine-hour wear times. Water/Aqua/Eau, Dimethicone, Hydrogenated Didecene, Propanediol, Butylene...
ColourPop Plucked Velvet Blur Lux Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Plucked Velvet Blur Lux Lipstick ($7.50 for 0.12 oz.) is a deep berry with cooler undertones and a satin sheen. It had semi-sheer, buildable color coverage that adhered fairly evenly to my lips, but there were very small bits that seemed like "clumps" in the photo (though I didn't feel anything when I pressed my lips together).
ColourPop Grunge Girl & Over the Liner Lippie Pencil Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Grunge Girl Lippie Pencil ($5.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a deep burgundy with cooler undertones and a matte finish. It had nearly opaque pigmentation in a single layer, but the depth of color paired with the matte finish meant that it turned even deeper when layered, which amplified any unevenness.
Tom Ford Blazing Kiss, Neutral Party, Pink Charade Lip Colors Reviews & Swatches

Tom Ford Beauty Blazing Kiss Lip Color ($57.00 for 0.1 oz.) is a deeper, rosy plum with moderate, warm undertones and a cream finish. It was richly pigmented with a smooth, moderately creamy consistency that glided comfortably across my lips while delivering even coverage that didn’t emphasize my lip texture. It stayed on well for five hours and felt hydrating over time.
