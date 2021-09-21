CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawnbringer, Nightbringer skins hit the Rift in League of Legends Patch 11.19

By Cecilia Ciocchetti
dotesports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorlds 2021 is just around the corner, so it’s time for some otherworldly skins. Almost two years ago, League of Legends players had the chance to experience the Dawn & Night event for the first time. This week, players will receive six more skins of the same theme, along with a Prestige Edition and a Worlds-themed skin, with the release of Patch 11.19.

dotesports.com

