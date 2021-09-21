Anne Marie Design: Tuesday Tips

ST. LOUIS – It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for design tips with our sponsor, Anne Marie Design Studio, and we were so glad to welcome back Anne Marie Bodges today into our studio! Today we discussed understanding the true timeline of remodeling in order to give customers a better idea of how long or how quick a project may go. Once a project begins, Anne told us about what to expect when installers and work staff are coming and leaving your home during the day. Understanding how that process is important to know before you begin. Like any major project, “unexpected discoveries” are part of the process, but how you design and handle them is something Anne shared, hoping we all understand better in order to make any remodeling project go as smooth as possible.