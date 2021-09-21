Rain for the last day of Summer

We had flooding rains today which did not help with the recovery process one month after the landfall of Ida. Some areas South of the Metro got doppler indicated 9" of rain. Over 3" of rain fell by me in just 40 minutes. That's why some areas flooded. More rain is forecast Thursday. It's about a 60% chance with the potential for some locally heavy rain. Less rain is forecast Friday and Saturday, but there will be some rain around. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a few upper 80s possible. Scattered rain forecast for Sunday. Tropical storm Victor formed in the Atlantic off the Coast of Africa. Victor is forecast to become a hurricane, but stay in the Atlantic. Sam is still a Cat 4 hurricane, but looks to stay in the Atlantic.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO