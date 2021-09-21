CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain for the last day of Summer

By Damon Singleton
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 10am, Tropical Storm Peter was over 100 miles northeast of the Puerto Rico with 40mph winds. It continues to move west-northwest at 9mph. The biggest threat appears to be to Bermuda. The NHC is also closely tracking Tropical Storm Rose which is over 900 miles west of the...

Creenan: Rains bring end to relentless summer heat

This past week brought us what felt like nothing but non-stop rain for several days straight. With nothing but gray clouds hanging overhead and long spells of raindrops that would stop then start again a few hours later, it seemed like there was no end in sight. The wind did...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 20 forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Victor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 20 has formed and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Victor by Wednesday night. At 11 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Twenty was located near latitude 8.3 North, longitude 24.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight and a hurricane in a couple of days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.
HURRICANE CENTER: Expect New Tropical Storm To Form Today Southeast Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical storm is expected to form today in the far eastern Atlantic. If it does, the name Victor is the next up for this active hurricane season. The system is marked by the red X and oval on […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Expect New Tropical Storm To Form Today Southeast Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
More rain Thursday

We had flooding rains today which did not help with the recovery process one month after the landfall of Ida. Some areas South of the Metro got doppler indicated 9" of rain. Over 3" of rain fell by me in just 40 minutes. That's why some areas flooded. More rain is forecast Thursday. It's about a 60% chance with the potential for some locally heavy rain. Less rain is forecast Friday and Saturday, but there will be some rain around. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a few upper 80s possible. Scattered rain forecast for Sunday. Tropical storm Victor formed in the Atlantic off the Coast of Africa. Victor is forecast to become a hurricane, but stay in the Atlantic. Sam is still a Cat 4 hurricane, but looks to stay in the Atlantic.
