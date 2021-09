There have been discussions about bias in algorithms related to demographics, but the issue goes beyond superficial characteristics. Learn from Facebook's reported missteps. Many of the recent questions about technology ethics focus on the role of algorithms in various aspects of our lives. As technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning grow increasingly complex, it's legitimate to question how algorithms powered by these technologies will react when human lives are at stake. Even someone who doesn't know a neural network from a social network may have pondered the hypothetical question of whether a self-driving car should crash into a barricade and kill the driver or run over a pregnant woman to save its owner.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO