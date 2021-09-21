CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa International Airport's express curbside to open before holiday rush

By Henry Queen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa International Airport anticipates express curbside lanes to be completed in time for the Thanksgiving holiday rush. TPA spokesman Danny Valentine told the Tampa Bay Business Journal the eight new lanes will be done by Nov. 8. The express lanes will allow all travelers — both business and leisure — to skip the ticketing level passengers must currently walk through.

KIMT

United Airlines ending service to Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. – SkyWest Airlines says it is ending flights between Rochester and Denver as of October 31. “This is very difficult news for our community,” says John Reed, executive director. “We share in the disappointment at the loss of this route. The ongoing effects of the pandemic continue to impact the air travel industry and airlines are making decisions to terminate flights in communities across the country.”
ROCHESTER, MN
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa International Airport ranks in top three for traveler satisfaction despite overall market decline

Airline passenger levels are now reaching 75% or more of pre-pandemic levels, but travelers have not been satisfied with the shortage of labor workers. While airlines have seen historic customer satisfaction ratings throughout the pandemic reaching a record high of 802 out of 1,000, the increase in passengers accompanied by the closing of eateries and other shops has caused a significant drop in the second and third quarters of 2021, according to J.D. Power.
TAMPA, FL
routesonline.com

Meet the Tampa Airport Team

The Tampa International Airport Research & Air Service Development team is delighted to welcome a new face – and it’s one many of you already know. Alex Heiter just joined TPA in August as Director of Research & Air Service Development, after 15 years with Boeing Commercial Airplanes. So we...
LIFESTYLE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia International Airport’s Statement on U.S. Travel Reopening Fall 2021

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia International released the following statement welcoming the Biden administration’s announcement that fully vaccinated, non-U.S. citizens will be permitted to travel to the U.S beginning in November. “Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) applauds the White House’s decision to ease travel restrictions for vaccinated passengers to visit the United...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
myq105.com

Tampa International Makes Top 10 on List for Best Large Airports

Tampa International Airport (TPA) is one of the best airports around. Locals know it, Floridians know it, and so does North America. According to the J.D. Power 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Survey, TPA has proven it’s been able to uphold its customer satisfaction even with labor shortages being at an all time low.
TAMPA, FL
TravelPulse

The World's Best Airports for a Long Layover

A long layover is often dreaded but sometimes it can become the highlight of your trip depending on the city, and more importantly, the airport you're waiting in. Award-winning all-inclusive resort chain Club Med recently analyzed the world's top airports across a number of categories, including size and distance from the closest city; the amount of shops and restaurants; customer satisfaction with lounges and Wi-Fi; the number of local hotels and staff friendliness to reveal the 10 best airports for travelers with plenty of time to kill ahead of their next flight.
LIFESTYLE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Changes coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport lobby

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re flying in or out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, you may want to get there a bit earlier. There will be some door changes getting in and out of the building. Construction crews continue to work on a big expansion project. Airport leaders are spending...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WINKNEWS.com

Expansions coming to SWFL International Airport

Southwest Florida International Airport will soon begin the first stages of an extensive renovation and expansion project. It’s expected to take three years, starting in October. This will be the second-largest public works project in Lee County history, surpassed only by the airport’s Midfield terminal complex, which was completed in 2005.
LEE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

More Cheap Non-Stop Flights From Tampa International Airport

More cheap, non-stop flights from Tampa International Airport are taking off. One discount carrier is adding destinations people want to visit. We’re always looking for any chance to save money. Combine non-stop flights and cheap airfare…now you have our undivided attention!. Frontier Airlines has just added five non-stop flights out...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair On Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Do you need a job? Well, update your resume because Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is hiring! FLL is holding a job fair on Wednesday September 29 at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, in Sunrise. Organizers say more than 20 businesses will be hiring on the spot for both full-time and part-time jobs. Participating FLL employers include: airlines, restaurants, retail shops, rental car companies, government agencies, fixed base operators, and ground transportation providers to name a few. Everyone is encouraged to bring their resume and take advantage of a workshop on resume development and interview tips. There will also be a raffle and giveaways. The job fair takes place from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at FLA Live Arena, located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise. Don’t forget to dress for success. The event is free and so is parking. Face masks are required. For more information, email contactfll@broward.org.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
duboiscountyherald.com

Huntingburg Airport's new runway opens

HUNTINGBURG — The Huntingburg Airport’s newly extended runway opened Friday afternoon, with visitors being allowed to drive down the now 5,501-foot-long, 100-foot-wide runway. Dubois County Airport Authority officials have been planning for more than 10 years to make the airport’s runway longer and wider, which will allow planes to carry...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
miamitodaynews.com

Miami International Airport parking to get guidance system

After a setback regarding contract terms with Designa Access Corp., which was chosen to develop the Parking Access & Revenue Control System project at Miami International Airport, the county decided to move forward and have the firm set up a parking guidance system and a new payment system. The county now expects the $7.2 million project to end by December.
MIAMI, FL

