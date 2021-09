Top-50 2022 forward Dillon Mitchell announced his top schools on Monday afternoon. The list included Florida State, Tennessee, and Texas. At 6-foot-8, 185-pounds, Mitchell ​is a long, lengthy athletic forward that can play guard if needed. He is known for attacking the rim where he finishes almost anything through contact, Mitchell catches lots of lobs with his vertical being as high as anyone in the country. Lastly, he thrives on the defensive end where he blocks shots, gets steals, and has amazing help defense. The one question with the Montverde product is his shooting ability. At EYBL Dillon was simply just not good shooting the ball from the free-throw line or the 3 but since then he has taken some steps forward.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO