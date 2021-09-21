CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Warriors Worked Out These Former NBA Players That Have Played For The Bulls And Pacers And Will Also Reportedly Workout A Former Celtics' All-Star

By Ben Stinar
 8 days ago
The Golden State Warriors appear to be busy looking for players who they could add to their roster heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

After making the NBA Finals five seasons in a row, and winning three NBA titles in that span, they have missed the NBA Playoffs the last two seasons.

On September 16, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors have worked out former Indiana Pacers star Darren Collison and former Bulls player Ryan Arcidiacono among others.

The Tweets from The Athletic NBA and Slater can be seen embedded below, and his story in The Athletic can be read in the hyperlink above.

On August 30, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! had previously reported that Collison worked out for the Warriors (see Tweet below).

Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated reports that the Warriors will workout Isaiah Thomas (former Boston Celtics All-Star) and others this week (see Tweet below).

Spears Tweet said: "Warriors are working out free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley & ex-Warrior Quinn Cook among others this week, sources told @TheUndefeated. Warriors would like to sign a big man & 2 guards for camp. Workouts will include 5-on-5 games with a diverse group of free agents."

There seems to many option for the Warriors to look to in order to add depth to their roster.

As for Collison, he has not played in the NBA since 2019, and is 34 years old, but the last time he played in the NBA was when he shot over 40% from the three-point range for the Pacers.

Sounds like he'd be a good fit in Golden State, if they decide to go that way.

