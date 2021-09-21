Robert Morris University receives $1 million donation on annual Day of Giving
By Jordyn Hronec
bizjournals
8 days ago
On Tuesday, Robert Morris University (RMU) celebrated its 100th anniversary since its founding on Sept. 21, 1921. As a part of this celebration — and because of a $1 million donation by Alba Tull and First Light Capital Group — the university is launching the RMU Century Initiatives and Innovation fund. The fund will be used to launch and reboot programs at the university as it looks towards its second century. These programs will include:
