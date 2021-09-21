Robert Morris University receives $1 million donation on annual Day of Giving

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Stevenson University is getting a nice boost from an anonymous donor who recently gave the school $1 million. The donation will help fund construction of the university’s new 42,000-square-foot library, which will be named after local entrepreneur Philip A. Zaffere. Besides the library, the donation will also help cover the cost of developing and outfitting a new laboratory for Stevenson’s biomedical engineering program, as well as two four-year presidential scholarships. “We are profoundly grateful to this University friend and supporter for their extraordinary generosity,” said Elliot Hirshman, Ph.D., President of Stevenson. “The faith of our donors in our student-focused mission is inspiring. On behalf of our leadership and our entire campus community, I extend our deepest gratitude to our good friend for this transformative gift.” The scholarships, the archives and the dean’s suite in the Zaffere Library and a space in the new laboratory will be named after Nicholas F. Mueller Jr., a longtime advisor, trustee and board chair at the school when it was previously known as Villa Julie College. Construction on the new library is anticipated to begin this fall.

9 DAYS AGO