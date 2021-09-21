CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohen Band Information

Cover picture for the articleWe are pleased to announce that the Cohen Band will begin rehearsing on Tuesday, September 28 at 7:20 am. Band rehearsals at Cohen take place Tuesday and Thursday morning at 7:20 am. Please contact Mr. Gebhart, Cohen Band Director, if you have any questions about the band program. 941-6230. jgebhart@bangorschools.net.

Cohen Chorus and Orchestra

Chorus and Orchestra at Cohen will begin Monday, September 27 at 7:20 am. Chorus and Orchestra takes place on Monday and Wednesday mornings. Please call the school office if you have any questions.
