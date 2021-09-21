A Strong Start for Memorial Field Hockey

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. The Mustang Women’s Field Hockey team started off their 2021 season strong with a win over Houston Christian. The winning streak continued as they went on to beat St. John’s School just two weeks later. These wins will greatly contribute to their hopes of achieving a winning record this season. The Mustangs will also have to defeat Episcopal and Awty to achieve this goal.