EHD Continues to Cause Deer Deaths Across Clearwater Region

KAMIAH - According to the Idaho Fish & Game, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) continues to cause an increase in the number of deer deaths reported across the Clearwater Region. Every year, IDFG receives reports of deer potentially infected with EHD in small, isolated outbreaks. Although EHD is a naturally occurring disease in Idaho, this summer's prolonged hot, dry summer with little rain has caused animals to congregate, intensifying the occurrence and duration of this year's EHD outbreak. IDFG has received hundreds of reports of dead deer in the Clearwater Region this summer.