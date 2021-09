Deathloop has now been available for a few days, letting players jump into the shoes of Colt Vahn and attempt to take on eight visionaries in a single day. With the threat of one visionary consistently hunting him, and a whole host of cult members looking to take him down, Colt must use every minute to his advantage if he’s to accomplish this task. While using every minute to your advantage, some top-tier gear will be necessary. There’s a way to keep this top tier loot between loops though, and if you’re confused as to how, we’re here to help. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly how to infuse gear in Deathloop!

