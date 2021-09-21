Asotin County Unemployment Rate of 3.5% is Lowest in Washington State
CLARKSTON - For the month of August 2021, Asotin County had the lowest County unemployment rate in the state at 3.5%, and was one of just two counties (Walla Walla) in Washington with an unemployment rate below 4%. The average County unemployment rate in Washington state in August was 5.0%, this all according to County unemployment data released by the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD).www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
