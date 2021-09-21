Asotin County Unemployment Rate of 3.5% is Lowest in Washington State

MOSCOW - On Friday, September 24, 2021, city of Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued an advisory proclamation encouraging community members and businesses to do their part to help prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Lambert says of the proclamation, “Let’s set aside our political differences and beliefs to unite as a community, to make the choice to do our part to protect ourselves, our community members, to support our community partners and businesses, and to keep our kids in school.”

MOSCOW, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO