Washington State

Asotin County Unemployment Rate of 3.5% is Lowest in Washington State

 8 days ago
CLARKSTON - For the month of August 2021, Asotin County had the lowest County unemployment rate in the state at 3.5%, and was one of just two counties (Walla Walla) in Washington with an unemployment rate below 4%. The average County unemployment rate in Washington state in August was 5.0%, this all according to County unemployment data released by the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD).

