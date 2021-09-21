Banner Elk talks zones and noise
BANNER ELK – The Banner Elk Town Council held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14. A rezoning request for two parcels of land had its motion carried. The request called for a change of a current zoning of C2 (Commercial Zone: business and office use) to a zoning of MU (Mixed Use: complimentary land use). Mixed use zoning generally refers to a deliberate mix of housing, civic use and commercial uses and can include retail, restaurants and offices in association with housing.www.averyjournal.com
Comments / 0