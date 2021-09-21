CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Makes Highly-Anticipated Debut: Here’s What Fans Are Saying

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
“NCIS: Hawai’i” officially joined the “NCIS” family last night as the newest rookie spinoff in the long-running crime franchise.

The true question is whether or not the fanbase had good or bad things to say about the drama set on the sunny beaches of Hawaii. The new series stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female agent in charge of the Pearl Harbor base. She is also joined by Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Kian Talan, and Alex Tarrant.

During the first episode, we meet Lachey as she is pulled away from coaching her daughter’s soccer team. Jane Tennant is a single mom also balancing the duties of an “NCIS” agent. A top-secret aircraft crashed and her team is going to investigate it. She has a not-so-pleasant interaction with Navy Captain Joe Milius, played by Enver Gjokaj.

The entire team gets introduced during the first episode and we start to get a sense of what the dynamic is like between different characters. The “NCIS” universe is no stranger to romance and drama, so we will definitely get a strong dose of that during “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

In fact, viewers got a look at some friction going on between Special Agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami) and DIA Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson). Lucy show’s up at Kate’s house late at night. Although the two are not together romantically right now, “NCIS: Hawai’i” writers made it clear that the two have a romantic past.

This means that the show is the first in the franchise to feature an LGBTQIA+ agent right at the start of the series. Last night’s episode really focused on character development, which allowed fans to really start to understand personalities and relationships.

First Episode ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Highlights and Reactions

One Twitter user wrote that the show’s “season premiere 2nite was phenomenally epic can’t wait till next week. I’m absolutely so in [love] with this new show so very much y’all.”

As for love for Jane Tennant, there was a lot of that going around. One person wrote, “I met Jane Tennant ten minutes ago and I already like her immensely. Also, Special Agent In Charge has a very nice ring to it. There are badass women in the franchise but nice to see one heading the department!”

Some people spotted some sparks between Kai and Jane, which would be an interesting pairing on “NCIS: Hawai’i.” Others were hooked on a different possible relationship. “I loved the pilot episode, the team all worked great together. And finally an LGBTQ main character in the NCIS universe!” Many fans were shocked that a kiss happened during a pilot episode.

While a lot of people seemed to be a fan of the spinoff series’ pilot episode, which came on right after the mothership series’ season premiere, some had a few critical opinions. One fan wrote, “We will give this show another chance, but not hopeful. Just didn’t see any chemistry between characters. A more dynamic lead is needed. Seemed forced.”

Given the number of “NCIS” spinoffs we’ve seen, some fans are just wanting it all to end. A Twitter user said “the whole ‘NCIS’ concept needs to end. It’s way past its prime.”

Vanessa Lachey
Noah Mills
Kai
Enver Gjokaj
Jason Antoon
