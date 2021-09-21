CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO leader: Allies need to stand together amid sub flap

By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — NATO's leader is suggesting that members need to focus on “the big picture” and not allow a lasting rift over a submarine sale that has enraged France. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview Tuesday that he understands France's disappointment over a U.S. and British deal to supply nuclear-powered subs to Australia, which had been set to buy diesel-powered ones from a French company instead. But Stoltenberg says NATO allies agree they have to stand together to address common challenges. He says he's confident that France, the U.K. and the U.S. will find a way forward and figure out how to avoid turning the disagreement into a bigger problem for the alliance.

US News and World Report

Ukraine Holds Military Drills With U.S. Forces, NATO Allies

YAVORIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine began joint military exercises with U.S. and other NATO troops on Monday, at a time when neighbouring Russia and Belarus have been holding large-scale drills that alarmed the West. Ukraine, at war with Russia-backed separatists since 2014, has long sought closer integration with Western militaries...
Jens Stoltenberg
The Independent

With the Taliban in control of NATO bases, arm smugglers in Pakistan’s borderlands hope business is back

As soon as the footage of the Taliban picking their way through abandoned NATO bases in Afghanistan beamed around the world,  the veteran Pakistani arms dealer started getting calls.The videos of the fighters in fatigues posing with US weapons, driving armoured cars and even flying US-made helicopters had alarmed the world. But several hundred kilometres away in neighbouring Pakistan, eyes gleamed. And sellers like Ahmad, who has spent two decades smuggling weapons from Afghanistan on special orders for his clientele, saw a glint of opportunity.“We are waiting, we are hopeful,” he tells his potential buyers enthusiastically on a video call....
Newsweek

China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
Derrick

Australia buys US nuclear subs due to changed security needs

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia decided to invest in U.S. nuclear-powered submarines and dump its contract with France to build diesel-electric submarines because of a changed strategic environment, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. President Joe Biden on Wednesday had announced a new U.S. security alliance with Australia and...
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
IBTimes

Nuclear Subs Deal A Risk To NATO: UK Former Ambassador

A divisive submarine deal between Australia and the United States, and claims of double-dealing against France, could undermine NATO, Britain's former ambassador to Paris said on Monday. Peter Ricketts said Canberra's decision to abandon a contract with Paris for diesel-powered subs in favour of nuclear-powered ones from Washington drove a...
wsgw.com

Milley stands by communications with China amid new book

Washington — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley denied any wrongdoing with calls with his Chinese counterpart held in the closing months of the Trump administration, revelations of which sparked outrage from GOP lawmakers and calls for his termination. Colonel Dave Butler, a spokesman to Milley,...
Seattle Times

Adieu to the concept of a ‘West’ that stands together

If it takes a cheap phonetic pun to drive home the point, so be it. Last year, the Munich Security Conference, the world’s leading forum on international relations, warned of “Westlessness.” Everything since that report has borne out the danger, because the rate at which the world is becoming Westless — and, therefore, restless — keeps accelerating.
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
