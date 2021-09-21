Donnis Faye Strahan

Donnis was born September 18, 1954, in Independence, LA to the late James and Beatrice Payne Neal and passed away September 20, 2021, in Covington, LA at age 67. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. A devout Christian, Donnis was a member of Jesus Name Holiness Church in Ponchatoula. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and decorate, and enjoyed attending worship services at her church. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. Donnis is survived by her husband of 49 years, Arthur "Dick" Strahan; her children, Troy Ray Strahan (Brynn), Wade Strahan (Gayla), and Dickie Strahan (Dorcas); step sons, Curtis Strahan and Darryl Strahan; siblings, Nettie Wheat, Cynthia McMorris, Geneva Caulking, and Donald Neal; and grandchildren, Breanna Strahan, Cody Strahan, Peyton Strahan, Gabby Strahan, Hayden Strahan, and Parker Strahan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Alice Anthony, Merlin Neal, and Louisa Mulkey. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Jesus Name Holiness Church, 255 Southeast I-55, Ponchatoula, LA from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm conducted by Rev. Jeremy Caulking. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.